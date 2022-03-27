Pete Davidson has ‘officially’ met Kim Kardashian’s four children

File Footage

Kim Kardashian’s five-month-old romance with Pete Davidson seems to be progressing fast, with sources suggesting that the comedian has officially met her kids!

Talking to People magazine, a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live comedian shared: “Kim is crazy about Pete!”

The insider went on to add that Pete has even officially met Kim’s four kids, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, all of whom she shares with ex-Kanye.

While Kim’s kids seem to be cool with their mother’s new beau, her estranged husband Kanye seems to still be struggling with her romance with Pete.

He has continuously attacked not only Pete, but also Kim for her parenting style. Kanye went as far as to depict himself kidnapping and burying a claymation version of Pete in a disturbing music video for his single Eazy.



