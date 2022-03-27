10 substances found in Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins' preliminary toxicology tests

Foo Fighters’ long-time drummer Taylor Hawkins’ toxicology report has revealed that there were multiple types of substances in his system at the time of death.

On Saturday, Columbian authorities have released a preliminary investigation report into Hawkins’ death, who was found dead in his hotel room. He was 50.

"The toxicology test on urine from Taylor Hawkins' body preliminarily found 10 types of substances, including: THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids," the Attorney General's Office of Colombia’s statement reads (translated from Spanish) on its Twitter account.

"The National Institute of Legal Medicine is continuing medical studies to completely clarify the cause of death for Taylor Hawkins," continued the statement. The Attorney General's office will also continue conducting its own investigation.

Hawkins' sudden death was confirmed by his band on social media on late Friday night.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the band shared in a statement on Twitter. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

An investigation to discover the exact cause of Hawkins’ death is now underway. Hawkins is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

Hawkins and his bandmates — Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel, and Rami Jaffee — were set to perform Friday at the music festival in Bogotá. The Foo Fighters were among the acts scheduled to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards on 3 April.