George Clooney spills beans on plans of owning football club: ‘Maybe, one day’

George Clooney, while dishing on his passion for American football, recently spilled the beans on his plans to buy one of the clubs.



During his conversation with Derbyshire Life, Clooney dished on the reasons he roots for Derby Country, which is in financial crisis lately.

“I was introduced to the Rams by Jack O’Connell a few years ago when we were making a movie together. He was so passionate about his team and has followed Derby County all his life,” he started revisiting.

“I watched a few games on TV and gradually I began to understand soccer better and began to look out for Derby County’s games and results. I have been watching ever since,” Clooney added.

The actor also expressed that his enthusiasm for the sport has grown wo much that even took part in bid to buy Malaga Football Club in Spain.

“It was quite an exciting prospect but ultimately it fell through. Perhaps owning a football club is the next best thing to playing for one. Maybe, one day….” he hinted at his plans for future.