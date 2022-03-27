Lady Gaga’s dogwalker recalls ‘traumatizing’ brush with death in leaked testimony

The statement provided by Lady Gaga’s dogwalker Ryan Fischer has just been leaked and it talks of the traumatizing brush with death and the moment he learned ‘I was losing more and more air quickly’ after getting shot by one of the dognappers.

Recalling the incident, Fischer recalled the alleged attackers’ threw him into a concrete embankment and began choking him, before he was able to hit one of them with a champagne bottle he bought shortly before.

The unsealed grand jury transcript also details that, once he got free, “The dog screamed at me, and I reached for him, and then the guy, the man with the gunshot me as I was reaching.”

That was when Fischer collapsed on the ground, while the assailants ran off with Gaga’s dogs Gustav and Koji, in their white Nissan Sentra.

According to ET, “I immediately tried to call for help but realized I was bleeding out of my lung and that I was losing more and more air quickly,” Fischer added.

“And the other dog, Asia, came to, came to my side, and I tried to project as much as possible in a calm manner to get people out of their houses to ask for help.”

For those unversed, five people have been charged in the case, the three assailants and two of their alleged accomplices, who have since pleaded not guilty.

Despite the safe return of the dogs, Fischer suffered major trauma to his lung and required partial removal surgery.

According to the dog walker, he sustained injuries “right next to my brachial plexus and the collar bone area,” and that bullet wound exited from under his shoulder blade.

“It went through my lung because I was reaching forward, trying to grab Koji,” he explained to the grand jury.