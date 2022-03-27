Prince William not thinking to become king of the Commonwealth

Duke of Cambridge Prince William has issued an unprecedented statement regarding his and wife Kate Middleton’s Caribbean tour.



Sharing the personal statement, Prince William acknowledges that their eight-day tour has prompted conversation and debate about the royal family’s role across the Commonwealth.

The future king also admitted he might never succeed Queen Elizabeth as head of the Commonwealth, saying that he and his wife are ‘committed to service’.

The statement reads: “Foreign tours are an opportunity to reflect. You learn so much.”

It further said, “Who the Commonwealth chooses to lead its family in the future isn't what is on my mind. What matters to us is the potential the Commonwealth family has to create a better future for the people who form it, and our commitment to serve and support as best we can.”



