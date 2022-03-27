Prince William wants people of The Bahamas to ditch the Queen?

Prince William's speech at a reception hosted by the Governor General of The Bahamas has become topic of discussion in the media.

According to a senior royal journalist, Prince William has essentially just invited the people of The Bahamas to use 50 years of independence next year to ditch the monarchy and elect a president if they want.

Richard Palmer said Prince William delivered the speech on the penultimate day of a tour on which politicians and protesters have called for Caribbean countries to ditch the monarchy.

William said, “I want to say this - we support with pride and respect your decisions about your future. Relationships evolve. Friendship endures.”

The journalist said the key part of William’s speech reflects what the couple and their entourage have been hearing during a tour designed to celebrate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne in three of her realms - Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas.

"And of course the last bit: Friendship endures.” In a way, it is no different to what the Queen, Charles, and other royals have been saying for years. I was in Australia in 2006 when Buckingham Palace briefed that the Queen was saying to Australians it’s up to you," said Palmer.

Here is what he said in his speech:

"Next year, I know you are all looking forward to celebrating fifty years of independence- Your Golden Anniversary.

And with Jamaica celebrating 60 years of independence this year, and Belize celebrating 40 years of independence last year, I want to say this:

We support with pride and respect your decisions about your future.

Relationships evolve. Friendships endure".