Sunny Leone amazes fans with her new sizzling snaps

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone has raised the temperature on the internet with her breathtaking pictures on social media.



The Ek Paheli Leela actress left fans in awe with her gorgeous pictures on Instagram and has taken the internet by storm.

In the pictures, Sunny was dressed in a rose gold top with white shorts, paired with a check shirt.

While posing by the island and soaking in the sunset, the 40-year-old actress wrote, “Sunset on this pretty island!!"

Meanwhile, fans slid to the comments section and dropped several heart emoticons for the star.

Apart from the post, Sunny has recently responded to the haters who targeted her over parenting skills.

She said, “How about you live your life in my shoes for at least five minutes before you sit and judge me, my kids and my family and my parenting skills and me loving one over the other! I mean, come on it's ridiculous, it's childish."



