Pete Davidson may end up in ‘dumpster’ amid Kim Kardashian romance: pals worry

Pete Davidson's friends are reportedly worried about the comic's whirlwind romance with Kim Kardashian as his pals fear the Kardashians' history with men.

The Saturday Night Live star’s pals are hesitating to let him in the family’s inner circle despite Davidson’s serious relationship with the 41-year-old socialite.

According to OK!, an insider spilled to the outlet that most of his friends “are actually worried for Davidson.”

“I mean, every guy that’s ever dated the women in her family has landed in the dumpster, metaphorically speaking, so his friends are leery about letting her into their inner circle,” the source shared.

“They’re just not into the idea,” added the insider while revealing that Davidson's friends often skip on attending the Skims founder or her family’s event because they “don’t want to be part of the Kardashian circus.”