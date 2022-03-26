Kim Kardashian fans anticipate Pete Davidson’s proposal amid pregnancy rumours

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson created a massive social media buzz after the comedian’s mom sparked pregnancy rumours following fans' anticipation about the potential proposal.

The couple’s PDA-filled pictures were recently shared on a Kardashian news account to Instagram. One user commented on one of the snaps, “She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year.”

Davidson’s mother Amy Davidson responded to the comment in a since-deleted reply by simply writing, “Yay!”.

After which netizens appeared convinced that a marriage proposal for Skims founder is on the cards.

Taking to Reddit, a fans asked, “He love bombed Ariana [Grande] ... & proposed. He’s love bombing Kim with tattoos & she’s falling for it. Kim marries literally anyone who asks her. Do you think Pete will propose to her soon?"

Another user replied, “"I don’t think she will get married anytime soon, but I think we can argue that since she is a billionaire everyone will try and secure the bag with her. I guess she just has to be smart about her choices," reported The Mirror.