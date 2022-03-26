Sonakshi Sinha wins hearts with THIS latest post: See

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha left fans stunned after she shared a stunning click on social media.
The Dabangg actress took to Instagram and shared a swoon-worthy look of herself while posing in sunglasses.
In the reel, the 34-year-old starlet is seen striking a pose in her ‘cool sunglasses’.
Sharing the post, Sonakshi wrote, ‘My sunglasses are cool’. However, she looked drop-dead gorgeous and left fans in awe with her charm.
Within no time, Sonakshi’s post garnered endless praise from her fans.
