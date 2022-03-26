 
Saturday March 26, 2022
Prince Harry, Andrew ‘should be stripped’ of all titles as Queen, experts say

By Web Desk
March 26, 2022

Experts slam Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s continued use of royal titles and issue a demand for them to be stripped ‘immediately’.

This claim has been claimed by former BBC correspondent Peter Hunt in a tweet.

He began by writing, “Both Charles and William are abroad" and so "If the Queen becomes ill, either Charles flies home or Andrew steps in – an unthinkable move for many.”

“This is the reality of having no foolproof plan to cover all scenarios for when a 95-year-old head of state can’t carry out her duties.”

