Bob Saget tribute show featuring wife Kelly Rizzo, Jim Carry headed to Netflix

A tribute show for late comedian Bob Saget, featuring a star studded cast, will be released on Netflix according to a report.

The live comedy film will feature Chris Rock, John Mayer, John Stamos, Jim Carrey, Seth Green, Kevin Nealon, Darren Criss, Jeff Ross and even Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo, as per TMZ.

The announced of the special tribute was made by Mike Binder on the Dystopia Tonight! with John Poveromo podcast, who revealed that the show was shot few days after final services of Saget were held in late January.

The 63-year-old director said, “It was a crazy time, putting together the funeral and the memorial for friends, and then we did a little thing in the Belly room at The Comedy Store, and then we did a big thing, and I filmed it all.”

“I called a bunch of people and a lot of them didn't show. A lot of them did, I said, but the right people are going to show and it's going to be perfect,” Binder added.

The Full House actor passed away on January 9th 2022 after he suffered a head trauma.