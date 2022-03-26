Pete Davidson may take style inspiration from Travis Barker and MGK to propose Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson, who is hitting the headlines over his whirlwind romance with Kim Kardashian, will propose his ladylove soon after pregnancy rumours.



Some of the fans are speculating that the comedian could take the style inspiration from Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly to propose Kim Kardashian.



Machine Gun Kelly seemingly followed his friend Travis Barker’s lead when he proposed to Megan Fox while vacationing in Puerto Rico.

The 31-year-old rapper was photographed down on one knee in a striped black-and-white shirt that had similar vibes to the outfit that Barker, 46, wore when he popped the question to Kourtney Kardashian in October last year.

One Twitter user couldn't help but wonder if Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian, might also be in the market for a proposal outfit causing the tweet to go viral.



Kim's fans reckon her boyfriend Pete Davidson will have a very important question for her soon after his mum sparked rumours that Kim is pregnant, with one fan wrote: "She will be pregnant with his child by the end of the year. @amyymarie118."

One fan took to Reddit to say: "And I oop….Pete’s mum said she’s ready for the grand babies!"



Another pointed out that Pete previously got engaged to singer Ariana Grande after just four weeks of dating.

They wrote: "He love bombed Ariana ... & proposed. He’s love bombing Kim with tattoos & she’s falling for it. Kim marries literally anyone who asks her. Do you think Pete will propose to her soon?"



While, another said: "I don’t think she will get married anytime soon, but I think we can argue that since she is a billionaire everyone will try and secure the bag with her. I guess she just has to be smart about her choices."

While another suggested to Kim Kardashian: "Just get an iron-clad prenup." And one said: "Kim is at a stage in her life where she is not looking to date for fun.

Kim Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson for last few months since her split with ex Kanye West, with whom she shares four kids North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

