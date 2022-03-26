Salman Khan melts hearts with THIS cute picture: See

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has set the internet on fire with his latest post on social media.



The Tiger actor took to Instagram and shared a swoon-worthy photo of himself while resting in a pond.



In the photo, he was all smiles as he was chilling in the pond and was also wearing a hat. Besides, the green bushes in the background added more colours to the picture.

Looks like Salman has found the perfect way to beat the heart.

Within no time, fans slid to the comments section and dropped hearts for the superstar.

On the work front, Salman is currently working on the much-awaited Tiger 3. The movie happens to be the third installment of the Tiger franchise and will also feature Katrina Kaif in the lead along with Emraan Hashmi playing the lead antagonist.

Besides, Salman will also begin shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali next year and will be having a grand entry scene in the movie.



