Olivia Rodrigo reveals her 2022 Grammys date, find out here

Music sensation Olivia Rodrigo is bringing her blockbuster hit debut album SOUR to the Grammys this years as she has bagged seven nominations including top awards of Best Album of the Year.

While the Drivers License crooner is excited for the upcoming awards ceremony, her millions of fans speculated who will be her date at the event.

Responding to fans’ curiosity, the Déjà vu singer, 19, revealed who her plus one will be when she attends the 2022 Grammys next week.

At the star-studded premiere event of new Disney+ film Driving Home 2 U, Rodrigo told media outlets that she will be bringing her mother to the awards ceremony.

"My mom's gonna be my date for the Grammys," she told E!. "She's very excited. It's so surreal to think that I'm going to the Grammys in, like, two weeks. I've been dreaming about it my whole life."

Rodrigo is nominated for some of this year's biggest awards, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.