Amitabh Bachchan pens an emotional letter to Irrfan Khan’s son

Amitabh Bachchan remembered Irrfan Khan in a heartfelt letter he sent to his son Babil Khan.

The Jhund actor shares that the beautiful bond of friendship transcends death as he talked about the Life of Pi actor in the note he sent to Babil.

Irrfan’s son shared the letter on his story on Instagram with heart emoticons in which he was addressed as ‘My dear Babil’

The 79-year-old mega star began his letter by thanking Babil for his ‘warm personal note’.

"Life is transient and death is unfathomable, but 'Friendship' transcends death,” Amitabh wrote in the emotional message.

He went on writing: “Memories made, create a lasting impression on those left behind, and will never be forgotten. Each time we are reminded of a loved one through a phrase, a joke, an action. These are the things that will keep us close despite death."

Paying tribute to the late star who he shared the screen with in Piku, Amitabh added, "Your father Irrfan was a great soul and everyone whose lives he touched, are better for having known him. He is missed dearly."

He concluded the letter by paying regards to Irrfan’s late wife and his other son, Ayaan.



