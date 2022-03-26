Sonam Kapoor celebrates Rani Mukerji’s birthday and 20 years of their friendship

Sonam Kapoor celebrated her friendship bond with Rani Mukerji, wishing her a belated birthday in her latest social media post.
Taking to Instagram, the mother-to-be posted pictures with Rani celebrating their 20 years of friendship with a heartfelt note.
The 36-year-old captioned the picture, “A friendship that’s lasted 20 years. Love you rani.”
“Also belated happy birthday to my favourite actress,” Neerja actor added.
In the images, the style icon donned a beautiful white shirt while the Bunty aur Babli actor wore a lavender top.
In the comment sections, Anil Kapoor dropped some hearts at his daughter’s post.
The duo clicked pictures at Sunita Kapoor’s birthday party hosted at Slumdog Millionaire actor’s home, according to a report by Pinkvilla.
The birthday bash was also attended by Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Neetu Kapoor and others.
