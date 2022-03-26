Lili Reinhart slams the Summer Body trend as ‘toxic’: ‘Don’t let it stop you’

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart breaks down her disdain for the ‘toxic’ summer body trend that has been dominating social media.

She spoke of the toxic trend in a Twitter update and it read, “Reminder to myself, and to all— you don’t need a flat or perfectly toned stomach to wear a crop top.”

Especially since “These ‘summer body’ trends are toxic,” she went on to say.

“Your body is ready for summer no matter what it looks like. Don’t let it stop you from enjoying anything,” the actor concluded by saying.

Check it out below:



