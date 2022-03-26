Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blamed for 'keeping children away' from royals

File Footage





Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were made the target of fresh criticism by Meghan’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle, who accused them of keeping their children away from the royal family.

Samantha has regularly slammed her royal sibling, with her latest criticism involving conspiracy theories that suggest Meghan and Prince Harry’s children Archie and Lilibet aren’t real.

Now, in a new exclusive conversation with The Daily Star, Samantha hinted at the same, claiming that Meghan and Harry’s nine-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, is still a ‘mystery’ to the British royal family.

Samantha was quoted as saying: “It's such a mystery and it's bad for Her Majesty after Lilibet was named after her…”

She went on to add: “… But the problem is that Meghan Harry have created a situation where it's very awkward and uncomfortable for them to go back.”

Samantha, who’s also launched a defamation lawsuit against the Duchess of Sussex, also blamed Meghan and Harry for their children not getting to meet Harry’s side of the family.

“If Lilibet and Archie don't get to meet the Royal Family, well that was their parent's decision to create the situation that made that difficult,” she said.