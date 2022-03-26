Khloe Kardashian is 'doing great' with new beau, is 'truly over' Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is gradually progressing towards happiness.

The 37-year-old Good American founder has found love in a new guy after heartbreak from Tristan Thompson and is trying to stay 'positive' amid the process.

"As badly as last year ended for Khloé, this year is already bringing her more happiness," a source tells PEOPLE. "Khloé is doing great."

The insider adds she has "very little contact" with on-and-off love flame and father of her child True, Tristan Thompson.

"She truly seems over him. She is dating and feeling good about herself," concludes the source.

Both Khloe and elder sister Kim went through devastating breakups in 2021. A source close to the siblings earlier shared that they both heavily relied on one another for emotional support during tough time.

"Kim and Khloé are very close and supportive of each other," the insider said. "Khloé is the one Kim leaned on the most during her divorce. Khloé often expresses how lucky she is to have Kim help her heal from Tristan. It's a very special relationship to them."