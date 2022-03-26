Whoopi Goldberg makes scathing demand at UK Royal Family

Whoopi Goldberg blasts the UK Royal Family for having massive connections to the slave trade, back in the day, and has even called on them to apologize for it all.

Goldberg made her statements on Wednesday’s episode of The View and called on the royals for their links.

There she was quoted saying, "Let us not forget, when we talk about what needs to happen, all the folks that need to apologize."

She also went on to say, "Listen, this is not new. I suspect Charles, when he was in Barbados, had some idea because he went on and apologized as he was releasing the hold that Britain has."

Before concluding she added, "So perhaps somebody is listening, and it's the new group of folks — I don't know if it's Charles, William, but one of them is supposed to be the person."