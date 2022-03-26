Raqesh Bapat dishes on his relationship with Shamita Shetty

Indian actor Raqesh Bapat recently spilled the beans on his relationship status with Shamita Shetty.



Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty had met inside Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT. Even during, Shamita’s appearance in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh had cheered for her and backed her from outside. Their fans loved their synergy and lovingly called them “ShaRa.”

However, speaking to Hindustan Times, Raqesh spoke in length about his relationship with Shamita and called her a “dear friend."

The Tum Bin actor went on to say that it is all about the energy that two people share. He added, “We are in a happy zone; she is a dear friend. Friendship has to be so strong that nothing else can affect it. She is a pure soul. I would not name it a relationship. It’s a bond.” He then said that Shamita is the woman he respects.

A few days back, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were papped in the city as they stepped out for dinner.

They also had celebrated Holika Dahan together. They had also sent out good wishes on Holi to fans with a video. The video was posted by Raqesh on his Instagram handle. He had joined Shamita and her sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra at her place for Holika Dahan.