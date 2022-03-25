Sonam Kapoor talks about her pregnancy: ‘It’s been tough’

Sonam Kapoor revealed the first three months of her pregnancy journey have been tough for her in a recent interview.

The mother-to-be said in her latest interview to Vogue that while everybody says how amazing the journey to motherhood is, in reality it is hard and no one prepares you for it.

The Neerja actor confessed, “It’s been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is.”

However, the 36-year-old actor is ready to welcome the motherhood. Sonam said, “The reason we’re all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves.”

“So that evolution is something I look forward to,” she added.

Sonam also opened up on her diet revealing that she is only eating healthy during her pregnancy.

She said, "If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own."

The actor announced she is expecting on her Instagram account on Monday and the baby is due this fall.