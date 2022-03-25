Robert Pattinson says it was 'incredible' to be a part of 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson talked about his experience of portraying the iconic character of the cape crusader in his recently released The Batman.

In an interview to OK! Magazine, The Lighthouse star talked about the legacy of the super hero and the importance of the character in Robert's own life while growing up.

The 35-year-old actor said he’s really proud of the film, adding, “I think it’s so fun, and it feels unique and different.”

Dishing out his love for the character, Robert stated, “I was dressed up as Batman my entire childhood. He kind of represented different sections of my life.”

“The legacy of the part, the actors who've played him, they've all been such massive parts of my life and my interest in film and why I wanted to be an actor in the first place. It's just incredible to be a part of it, he added.

Talking about the Matt Reeves directorial being different from other portrayals of the story, Robert noted, “It was pretty radically different just in the script. And it took me a second to really realize that because you kind of think, ‘Well, everyone is expecting him to be a certain way.’”

“This is a new type of Bruce Wayne. He’s not a playboy; he’s kind of much more tormented. The script was just so solid and easy to interpret,” he continued.

He then went on to describe his experience after the movie was released as he said, “It’s very, very surreal. I’ve been kind of working on this for three years, and I’ve been terrified!”

“It’s a relief, and the fact that people are still excited about it, it’s just great,” he added. “And also, I’m glad I’m older. When I was younger, I don’t think I’d have been able to handle the pressure of it. But now, it’s just been really, really fun and an incredible ride.”