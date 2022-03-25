Prince William, Kate Middleton called out for ‘not taking stand’ against racism





File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been criticised for not standing against racism unlike William’s brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were slammed by US TV host Lindsey Granger who called out their lack of response to the protests they’ve encountered during their ongoing tour of the Caribbean, reported The Daily Star.

Appearing on Whoopi Goldberg’s talk show The View, Granger said: “I don't think that William and Kate have ever stepped out in the way that we've seen Harry and Meghan step out on a line and take a stand.”

“That's problematic that they towed the line, so I don't think that we're going to get very far with these two,” she added.

Granger went on to state: “… To me, that's just disturbing because I read a Newsweek article and people in different Caribbean countries they want to be acknowledged – like seen and heard, that's the minimum.”

She further added: “The Royal Family paying them back probably isn't going to happen, so I'm trying to say start by seeing and hearing them is probably at least legitimate.”

Granger’s reference to Prince Harry and Meghan ‘taking a stand against racism’ was directed at their explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 in which they revealed that a member of the royal family had expressed concerns about their first child’s skin tone.