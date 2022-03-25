Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness brand labelled ‘toxic’ by former exec

Gwyneth Paltrow’s former friend and employee Elise Loehnen labelled her wellness brand as ‘toxic’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s former friend and employee Elise Loehnen, the former chief content officer at her wellness brand Goop, has labelled the brand and its ethos as ‘toxic’.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Elise explained why she left the company in October 2020.

“I needed to break a tendency to be critical and punishing. To chastise myself. All of it. I stopped weighing myself completely,” she wrote alongside a brief video.

“When I left goop, I vowed to never do another cleanse again and went into full rebellion, which has been kind of fun, and definitely healthy in terms of letting go of ideas of what my body should look like as a 42-year-old who has had two kids,” Elise shared.





Despite feeling better in her body, Elise added that talking to another friend of hers made her realise that “wellness culture can be toxic and that eating an abundance of overly processed foods can also be toxic.”

Elise served at Goop for nearly seven years and was often seen alongside Paltrow.

The actress even referred to Elise as her ‘sister’ when she left Goop, saying: “Elise is like a sister to me, and I plan to watch proudly as she enters this monumental stage in her professional life.”