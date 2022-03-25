Prince William resisted marriage to Kate Middleton for troubling past

Prince William waited years before officially marrying Kate Middleton.

The couple, who started dating in 2003, took seven long years to announce their engagement in 2010 before eventually marrying in 2011.

Experts reveal that the delay came from William's side, who did not want to repeat the same mistakes as his parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Only engaged for six months before tying the knot, the Princes and Princess of Wales marriage came to a tumultuous end because of lack of compatibility.

Royal expert Richard Kay says in Amazon Prime's 2011 documentary, William & Kate: Into The Future: "Everything about William you can trace back to what happened to his parents — he lived through the bitter breakup of their marriage.

"He knows how much what happened to them destroyed their marriage. He’s very concerned not to make the same mistakes."

The couple now has been married over a decade, sharing three children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.