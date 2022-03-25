Meghan Markle causing monarchy to break country by country, indicates expert

Meghan Markle causing monarchy to break country by country, says expert

Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey is creating problems for frail Queen, claims expert.

Journalist Dan Wootton believes that William and Kate Jamaica tour has been "increasingly overshadowed by a toxic row over local calls for reparations to compensate for British colonialism".

He added: "In fact, Meghan Markle’s pack of lies to her nodding BFF Oprah Winfrey suggesting the monarchy is a racist institution and casting doubt on its senior members is now providing a significant boost to the fast-moving republican cause in Jamaica at the worst possible moment".

He said: "This was always the concern of senior courtiers when Meghan’s claim to Oprah about a so-called unnamed ‘royal racist’ who asked about her unborn baby’s skin colour went unchallenged: Republicans across the Commonwealth would try to use the claims to bring the Queen’s reign to an end in the monarch’s twilight years".

He claimed that this is "exactly what’s happening".

He added that campaigners are taking advantage of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ongoing trip backlash in "inflicting maximum damage" on the monarchy.

He reported a royal insider saying: "This was the nightmare scenario after Meghan’s Oprah lies – now it’s coming true".