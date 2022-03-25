Sonam Kapoor goes down memory lane on her mother’s birthday. PICS

Sonam Kapoor has recently made headlines on social media with her pregnancy news she announced four days ago on Instagram.



On her mother’s birthday on March 25, the 36-year-old got nostalgic and posted a slew of throwback photos on Instagram showing the beautiful bond between them.

The soon-to-be-mom penned a heartwarming note that said: “Happy birthday Mama, you’re the best mom in the world. The best example set for me! I love you the most in the world. Your favourite child."





Sonam's father, Anil Kapoor, also shared a photo of his wife along with an emotional birthday message.

“Happy Birthday! This year, as we step into new roles as grandparents, I can’t wait to start this new chapter of our love story with you! Love you Sunita,” the caption read..



Following the news of her pregnant, Sonam garnered a lot of love from friends and families including her beloved mother Sunita Kapoor who also reposted the photo with an emotional message.

“Can’t wait to be a NANI,” she remarked.



