Jamaican MP says she has 'nothing but respect' for Kate Middleton after viral snub clip

Jamaican MP Lisa Hanna is supporting Princess Kate Middleton after viral 'snub' video during country tour.

On Twitter, the former beauty queen said; “Much ado has been made of my supposed "snub" of Duchess Catherine because of a two-second manipulated video clip taken out of context.

“I have nothing but respect for the Duchess and I treated her with that respect and cordiality, as evidenced by many other photos and videos.”

She said: “All of us in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) are united across our myriad of national, political, ethnic, and regional differences in the belief that the issue of reparations must be taken seriously.”

In a Guardian article, she also wrote: “ I have nothing but respect for Catherine as a person, and I treated her with that respect and cordiality, as evidenced by many other photos and videos of our interaction.

“I do not have any quarrel with the duchess herself, the people of the United Kingdom or the government. The more significant issue at play is the current global reality that our institutions have created over centuries.

“ We all know the history of wars of conquest, slavery, subjugation and colonisation. We all know about the extraction of resources and the exploitation of lands and labour.

“Sadly, too many of us do not know that it was the slavemasters – not the slaves or their descendants – who received reparations after slavery ended and the plantations collapsed.

“We know many of these things; and we all know deep in our hearts that these things were, are and always will be wrong.”

The explanation comes after a viral video of the Duchess of Cambridge trying to converse with former Miss World turned politician hit the internet internet wherein Kate is conveniently ignored amid Jamaica's bid to opt out of Commonwealth.

While the Duchess, 40, and Ms Hanna chatted during the ceremony, there was an instant where Kate smiled at the politician, only to receive a cold shoulder as Ms Hanna turned her face away.

To hide her embarrassment, Kate quickly dropped her smile and started facing forward.

Fans were quick to react to the video, dubbing the frosty gesture too humiliating for a royal

One wrote "Yikes!!! The embarrassment!"

"Oh damn I just felt a huge second-hand embarrassment," added another.

"That was embarrassing even for a commoner," wrote a third.