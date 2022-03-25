Ed Sheeran asked for remote performance by Ukranian band in Kyiv

Ed Sheeran is given an offer by Ukranian band Antytila, asking if they could perform during his Birmingham concert.

In a viral TikTok video, the group asks Sheeran to allow them to perform “under the bombs” remotely from Kyiv — for the singer's Birmingham concert.

The proceeds from the concert will go to Ukraine for charity benefit.

“Hello @Ed Sheeran , greetings from Kyiv! ???????? We offer to make a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham with Antytila temporary joining the gig remotely,” they captioned their video to the 31-year-old British musician. The clip featured a trio of the band’s members wearing military uniforms outside of a war-torn building and delivering a message of thanks for British support in the wake of the invasion by Russia.

“Through music, we want to show the world that Ukraine is strong and unconquered,” one of the band members said in the video. “We’ll fight and sing for victory in front of the whole world that supports us.”

Sheeran will perform at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England this month.