Kylie Jenner regaining 'strength' after devastating postpartum struggles

Kylie Jenner is ready to take on new challenges after giving birth.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the 24-year-old makeup mogul documented her workout for fans, dubbing she is 'getting her strength back'.

"Pilates right into cardio. Getting some strength back and it feels so good," she wrote along with a few heart emojis and a flexing emoji.

The Kylie cosmetics founder welcomed son with Travis Scott this February. She also shares four-year-old Stormi with the rapper.

Earlier, she opened up about postpartum problems. Turning to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 24-year-old confessed that she is struggling after welcoming son Wolf in February.

“It’s very hard,” she began before sharing that having two children has been tough on her.

“This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

Talking about other women, who have just welcomed motherhood, Kylie added it is okay to experience baby blues.

“It hasn’t been easy for me, either,” she reiterated. “It’s been hard, and I just wanted to say that so.”

In another clip, the Kylie Cosmetics founder added: “It’s OK not to be OK“ before adding that she is proud of herself because she "made a whole human — a beautiful healthy boy.”

“We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not just physically, mentally after birth,” she added. “Just sending some love.”

“But I’m here, and I’m feeling better,” she added before encouraging other moms, “So, you’ve got this.”