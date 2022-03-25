Shailene Woodley to not put up with Aaron Rodgers’ ‘cocky’ attitude: reports

File Footage

Shailene Woodley has clearly told Aaron Rodgers to fix his non-serious attitude if he wishes to get back with the Divergent star.



According to OK!, an insider spilled the beans on the former couple who was recently spotted mending their ties after putting an end to their engagement in February.

The outlet quoted its source to report that Woodley has made it clear to 38-year-old NFL that he "needs a serious attitude overhaul” to reconcile with the Insurgent actor.

"While Shailene has strong feelings for him, she's making it clear it's not a done deal," shared the insider.

“He can come off as cocky and over-confident, and Shailene has let him know she won't put up with it," the insider added.

Rodgers also trying to prove his former ladylove that “he's not the jerk everyone says he is.”

"Aaron is a convincing guy, and he promised Shailene he'll change, but he's going to have to make good on his word if he wants to win her back,” the source shared.

The insider claimed that the football star ‘barely spent’ time with Woodley making her feel ‘neglected.’

“Neither of them were happy" the source told the magazine.

“Shailene is understanding and open — she hasn't shut the door completely."

"No one, including them, knows what the future holds — they can possibly get back together or they can decide they aren't meant to be," the source noted. "That's up to them to figure out."