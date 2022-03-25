Prince Charles lauds Ireland, UK ties on Jubilee tour

Prince Charles on Thursday celebrated the "ancient connections" between the UK and Ireland as he and wife Camilla visited Waterford on a royal tour marking Queen Elizabeth II´s Platinum Jubilee year.



Under sunny skies, the Prince of Wales, 73, and Duchess of Cornwall, 74, were greeted by the mayor, a modest crowd and a troupe of Viking re-enactors as they began a three-day visit to Ireland´s oldest city.

Addressing community leaders and local politicians at Waterford City Council, Charles spoke of the close ties between Britain and Ireland.

"It is in places such as Waterford... we are reminded so vividly of our ancient connections, and how they have evolved over time toward a modern friendship," he said.

"Our two countries are not just neighbours, but partners who, though at times we have travelled a troubled road together, have through reconciliation and understanding forged a future that has benefitted both our peoples and the world.

Charles added it was a "huge pleasure" for the couple to be in Ireland, "a country that means more to us than I can possibly say.

"It has long been one of our great ambitions to visit every county of this majestic land before senility totally overtakes us, so to have been so warmly welcomed... is a wonderful blessing, and one that will certainly live long in our memories," he added.

Later Charles, who is the 95-year-old monarch´s eldest son and heir, met school children and community groups at a gardening project in the city.

The couple have visited Ireland five times in the past, most recently in 2019 when they met President Michael Higgins in County Wicklow on Ireland´s southeast coast.

They visited Northern Ireland on Wednesday, taking in tourist attractions in Belfast including the Titanic museum about the ill-fated ocean liner.

The trip is part of a series of spring royal tours, including one by his eldest son, Prince William and his wife Catherine, to the Caribbean.

Senior royals are visiting eight of the 14 Commonwealth countries outside Britain where the queen is also head of state to mark her record-breaking 70th year on the throne.

Public events over four days are to be held in the UK in early June to mark the occasion.

The Queen, who turns 96 next month and has been in fragile health, made history in 2011 when she became the first British monarch to visit Ireland since its independence.

The state visit was seen as helping overcome deep-rooted unease and putting Anglo-Irish relations on a new footing. (AFP)