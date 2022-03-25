Kate and William use Land Rover the Queen and her husband used in Jamaica

Prince William and Kate Middleton were in Jamaica on the second leg of their eight-day tour to Caribbean on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Bahamas on the final leg of their visit on Wednesday.
During their Jamaica visit, Kate Middleton and Prince William departed from the inaugural Commissioning Parade in the same Land Rover used by Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1962.
The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, died at the age of 99 last year while the Queen is also unable to undertake foreign visit due to her health problems.
Prince Harry reportedly submitted ‘irrelevant claims’ in his ongoing legal battle against the Home Office
'You' season 4 will be set in Paris
Amitabh Bachchan also take a dig at the netizens criticising Abhishek Bachchan's work for many years
Machine Gun Kelly put on a show outside hotel for fans after his concert was cancelled due to storm
Gordon Ramsey was accused of hate crime for joking about disliking Cornish people
Machine Gun Kelly talks about relationship with father: ‘He acknowledged my music’