Kate and William use Land Rover the Queen and her husband used in Jamaica

Prince William and Kate Middleton were in Jamaica on the second leg of their eight-day tour to Caribbean on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Bahamas on the final leg of their visit on Wednesday.

During their Jamaica visit, Kate Middleton and Prince William departed from the inaugural Commissioning Parade in the same Land Rover used by Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh in 1962.



The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, died at the age of 99 last year while the Queen is also unable to undertake foreign visit due to her health problems.



