Prince Charles slams Russian invasion of Ukraine during Waterford visit

Prince Charles has called the Russian invasion of Ukraine as "brutal aggression" and expressed his support for the war-torn people in their current plight.



The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have begun the public section of their latest visit to Ireland.



Charles, the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, said the thoughts and prayers of many people are with those in Ukraine and expressed his admiration for all who are giving them their support.



During his speech at a reception in City Hall, also spoke of his and Camilla’s delight at being back in Ireland, "a country that means more to us than I could possibly say."

He spoke about the "unimaginable" events of the past two years, since the pandemic arrived, and also the current situation in Ukraine.

He spoke of Waterford’s history, including its location as the place where the tricolour was first flown in 1848, and the area’s role in the 1910s and 1920s, and of the way in which the centenaries are being marked "with empathy and sensitivity" during this decade.

Prince Charles and Camilla will also visit locations which reflect their interests in the outdoors, farming, the environment, and equine sports.