PTI's political committee suggests PM Imran Khan to delay voting on no-trust motion for 30-45 days: sources

Prime Minister Imran Khan — Geo News/File

ISLAMABAD: The ruling PTI’s political committee has suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan that voting on the no-confidence motion against him be deferred for 30 to 45 days, well-placed sources said.

Revealing the inside story of the PTI’s political committee meeting headed by PM Imran Khan, the sources privy to the matter said that the participant of the sitting proposed that tomorrow’s (March 25) session of the National Assembly should be shortened.

It was proposed that tomorrow’s session of the NA be adjourned for an unidentified period after offering Fatiha for deceased PTI MNA Haji Khayal Zaman.

The meeting stressed the need for ensuring attendance of all the lawmakers of the ruling PTI and its ally parties in the crucial session of the NA.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Imran Khan told the meeting: “I am in contact with all the allied parties. They will not disappoint us.”

The government’s allies were reluctant to officially announce support to the Opposition, which shows that they are still standing with the ruling PTI, said PM Imran Khan.

The premier told the meeting that action would be taken against dissident PTI lawmakers after one week. He expressed hope that all the dissident PTI MNAs would be disqualified for life.

“A sea of people will be in Islamabad on March 27,” PM Imran Khan said, adding that they have won the fight. The prime minister said that they have hammered the last nail in the coffin of the Opposition’s dreams.