 
close
Thursday March 24, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kate Middleton left in fit of giggles by Prince William during chat with teachers

Royal fans erupted with laughter over William's sweet comments about Kate

By Web Desk
March 24, 2022

Prince William has given his sweet wife Kate Middleton the space to shine in her field and proved himself  to be a supportive husband during their tour of Caribbean.

The Duke of Cambridge left the Duchess  in a fit of giggles with a joke, saying 'I'm out of my depth here'.

The royal couple  chatted with the trainee teachers, before William jokingly said: "I'm out of my depth here! I'm listening."

The group of teachers erupted with laughter while William pretended to shrug, and his sweet wife responded: "No you're not! You hear me chatting about it."

Kate and William left royal fans swooning over their candid moment, with one fan on Twitter wrote: "He is such a supportive husband".

Another responded as saying: "I love when he gives Catherine the space to shine in her field."

A third tweeted: "This is cute! Prince William said: "This is your day, darling. Your thing.' Catherine immediately: "Okay then..." That was definitely her thing!"