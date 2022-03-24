No-trust move: NA speaker to decide about votes of dissident PTI lawmakers, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser will decide about the votes of the dissident PTI lawmakers during the crucial voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court flanked by Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, the information minister said that verdict of the apex court on the presidential reference seeking the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution would determine the country’s political future.

Scourge of horse-trading

“Pakistan’s fate and political future are linked with this case,” Fawad said and hoped that the apex court would give a clear line to halt the scourge of horse-trading once and for all.

Referring to the Sindh House episode, the minister said: “It is imperative to put an end to the trade of consciousness and sale and purchase of the vote to ensure a transparent democratic system.”

He said the reference filed by the government under Article 186 of the Constitution was meant to get replies to those unanswered questions, mainly related to horse-trading.

Responding to a question, Fawad said, “When a person gets elected as a legislator on a specific party ticket, his/her vote should be considered as a collective one and on a party’s behalf.”

“If there is no restriction on such vote, then what was the purpose of Article 63-A in the Constitution,” he questioned.

“Our stance is that the disqualification should be for a lifetime and these are the points on which the attorney general is arguing the case… will take time, but this case will prove to be a base of country’s future politics,” the minister remarked.

After the alleged horse-trading in the Senate, he said, the apex court had directed the ECP to ensure traceability of the vote so that the action could be taken against the vote-sellers.

ECP set aside SC’s direction

The ECP did not implement the direction of the apex court which led to opposition-sponsored special markets which they established to buy loyalties, Fawad added.

The minister further said the apex court’s decision on the reference would change the political landscape in the country. It would be a “big step” if a parliamentarian was disqualified for a lifetime over horse-trading.

Fawad asks dissident MNAs of PTI to resign first

Addressing the dissident MNAs of PTI, he said if anybody had reservations with the prime minister, he should resign first and then return to the Parliament after contesting the election again.

He said the court was satisfied with the action taken by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police in the aftermath of the public protest outside the Sindh House and disposed of the matter. Public reaction was natural but the dirty game played inside the Sindh House was yet to be answered, the minister added.