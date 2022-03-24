Amitabh Bachchan pens down a heartfelt message for Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan also take a dig at the netizens criticising Abhishek Bachchan's work for many years

The father in Amitabh Bachchan could not stop himself from penning an emotional blog for son Abhishek Bachchan after the release of his upcoming film Dasvi's trailer.



The megastar was fascinated by the Guru’s performance; so much so, that he penned down an emotional blog for the 46-year-old, where he proclaimed his son as ‘uttaradhikaari’ (heir).

“And with immense pride I do say that Abhishek is my ‘uttaradhikaari’ …his continued efforts, at attempting different and dare I say difficult roles, to portray, are not just a challenge, but a mirror shown to the world of cinema, on his ability as an actor and for them to assuage his credibility and tenacity!” the 79-year-old stated.

The Mohabbatain actor, who beamed with joy over his son’s success, wrote in the blog, “The greatest joy for a father is to witness the achievements of his children… to savour the glory they bring to his name… to be in the recognition as the Father of Abhishek, rather the other way round… and Abhishek sums it up for me.”

The Sr. Bachchan also took a dig at netizens who have been criticising his son’s work for quite some time.

“They that criticise and ridicule the inability of another, for their inadequacy on a subject, do so, because they themselves do not have the capacity or the ability for the adequacy of the subject,” wrote Amitabh.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham star also took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his son’s movie trailer.



