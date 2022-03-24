Prince Harry’s ‘alienated behaviour’ hints at ‘marital problems’

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship may be going through a rocky patch, royal author Duncan Larcombe’s analysis of their recent behaviour has concluded.

According to Express UK, the author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story believes that Harry’s recent behaviour indicates an increasingly isolated lifestyle for the Duke of Sussex, a classic example of things going south.

Larcombe also pointed out Harry’s recent outings where Meghan was notably absent, saying: “Harry’s recent appearance at the Texas Rodeo was totally bizarre… It was especially bizarre as it so clearly goes against Meghan’s animal rights beliefs. And Meghan’s absence from the Super Bowl was baffling too.”

He went on to add: “From what I hear, Harry has cut out many of the people who ever loved him from his life. His family, his old school friends, the list goes on. I think one of the biggest signs of a relationship not going well is that one or both of you become very isolated from the friends and family and people who love you and who you grew up with.”

Summarising his earlier statement, Larcombe said: “It’s worrying, as he’s more alienated than ever now – which shows things aren’t going well.”

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped away as senior royals in early 2020, subsequently relocating to the US and have since been embroiled in a seemingly one-sided feud with the royal family.