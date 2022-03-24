Prince Harry 'in a fix' over multi-million-dollar Netflix deal

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been left in a fix due to his multi-million-dollar with Netflix and the streaming giant’s upcoming season of The Crown that is said to explore his traumatic past.



The problem is said to have surfaced after a Netflix casting call for The Crown’s sixth season went out over Twitter saying: “It’s that time folks…Prince William & Harry – Season 6. This is an incredible opportunity! Please help us spread the word.”

After it was made clear that the show is looking for actors to play teenage Prince Harry and William, royal author Duncan Larcombe commented that it puts Harry in a particularly difficult position.

Talking to OK magazine, Duncan said: “This is a real dilemma for Harry. How can you not be so upset and angry at someone cashing in on your trauma…?”

“Netflix can just make up conversations with the premise that it is a drama. They are basing it on history, but in order to make it something watchable they are dramatizing it,” he added.

Duncan also claimed: “Harry may feel contractually feel in a position to say nothing – will he feel £100 million dollars upset about it? It will be a difficult dilemma for Harry.”