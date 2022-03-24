Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘weren’t treated unfairly’, claims expert

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior royals in January 2020, citing mistreatment by the firm, but royal commentators seem to think otherwise, even two years on, reported Express UK.



Former BBC journalist John Sergeant appeared on Dan Wootton Tonight to slam the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sharing that he never wants to hear from them again.

When asked if he thought Prince Harry and Meghan could do something or intervene to stop widespread protests against Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal tour in the Caribbean, Sergeant said: “I think we should never hear from them again.”

He went on to state: “I would just like to wake up and for someone to say, who do you mean there… It's just awful, the pointless damage they've done.”

Sergeant also claimed that Harry and Meghan had been treated well by the monarchy despite their own recollections, saying: “It's one thing to say they were treated unfairly; you know they weren't.”

Show host Dan Wootton also echoed his thoughts, saying: “They weren't treated unfairly, the Royal Family laid out the red carpet for this couple, they got everything they wanted.”