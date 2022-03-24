New details about Bob Saget's final night revealed in police recordings

File Footage

New details have surfaced online according to which late Bob Saget said that he did not feel good before his final show on the night he passed away.

The Full House star’s body was taking a long time to recover from COVID--19, according to police recordings obtained by E! News.

The recording feature an interview with Rosalia Cocci – the show runner at Ponte Concert Hall, where the comedian’s last stand up was scheduled.

"I did hear him say ‘You know, I don't feel good but I'm ready to do the show,'" Cocci stated in the audio.

"He said, ‘This is what I do this for,' kind of like he was talking himself up. He stated himself that it was taking his body a long time to get over (COVID)," she added.

Cocci further recalled the late actor saying, "He said that his hearing had been off and that was the case that night. He was asking the sound guys to turn everything up."

The show runner revealed that Saget had said he was sick a night before as he had a sore throat and he was happy having lozenges for the stage, adding, "Mr. Saget's sound check lasted a while."

"He seemed OK," Cocci went on about the details she remembered from the night.

"He wasn't sweaty. He didn't miss a beat. He didn't stutter. His language wasn't drawn out. Nothing slurred."

"He came out very energetic from the half hour that I saw... He was very much entertaining the crowd," she mentioned to the police.

Cocci even recollected that Saget had said before his show, "You never know how long I'm going to perform."