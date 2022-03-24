 
Imran Khan's portrayal in Ranveer Singh starrer '83' leaves fans in stitches

Netizens express their discomfort over Imran Khan's depiction in '83'

By Web Desk
March 24, 2022
Ranveer Singh’s ’83 showcasing Imran Khan tickles Pakistanis’ funny bones: See pics

Ranveer Singh’s movie 83 left Pakistani twitter amazed after users noted that it featured Imran Khan.

A short friendly interplay of Singh as Indian captain Kapil Dev and then skipper Imran Khan in a particular scene has garnered major attention of Pakistani audience.

Most people were stunned to see the reel version Khan in ’83; while some were in stitches, others were of the view that the real Khan looked way better than the one depicted in the movie.

One user  quipped   that the movie was entertaining but could not resist laughing on  the skipper’s appearance.

Another user   said that Khan was more handsome compared to this one onscreen, while also added folding hand emoji  in the tweet .

On the other hand, a few users also expressed their dismay and anger.  

Meanwhile, one  of the users  chimed in and remarked that the  movie did not justify the  (handsome) Khan's look

Furthermore, Pakistani actor Faysal Qureshi's wife also reacted to Khan's portrayal. She was not impressed at all.

For the unversed, '83 is a movie based on India's win  in 1983 under  Kapil Dev's captaincy. 