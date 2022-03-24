Nick Jonas joins Shakira and Liza Kosh on the sets of ‘Dancing With Myself’

Popular American singer Nick Jonas is all set to rock the new avatar on NBC's dance competition series Dancing With Myself.

On Wednesday, music sensation Shakira, who serves as producer, judge and collaborator on the upcoming reality show, turned to her Instagram handle and dropped the exclusive, first-look snaps from the show.

Sharing the pictures, the Waka Waka star, 45, also gave fans a glimpse into her first official meeting with Jonas.

“With my new partner in crime Nick Jonas on Dancing With Myself,” wrote Shakira in the caption. The post received thousands of likes in no time.

Another post featured all three judges including Shakira, Jonas and Liza Kosh. In the posted picture, all three stars can be seen posing for selfie with the Runaway singer.

Moreover, the Jealous singer has joined the NBC’s competition series after Shaquille O’Neal exited the show as technical difficulties during rehearsals - hit production, forcing producers to delay things a few days.

Dancing With Myself is set to premiere on NBC in 2022. However, no official date has been announced yet.