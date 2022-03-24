Prince William, Kate Middleton 'slavery' photos from Jamaica explained

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'awkward' amid 'slavery' protests in the Jamaica are explained.

In series of photos released, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge publicists were branded tone deaf for releasing photos where Kate went to say hello, reaching out to admirers through a fence.

Royal Editor Chris Ship said: "Can we insert some sense (and facts) into this fence photo in Trench Town?

"There was a fence around the football pitch. People gathered to watch the match with [Raheem Sterling].

"William and Kate went to say hello. Just as they also said hello to crowds in the street. End of story. Move on."

His response comes after a Twitter user said: "Everything about this is wrong."

Author Omid Scobie also wrote: "Fans climbing walls, reaching through railings etc is nothing new - seen it on every tour.

"However, my point is, given the discussions currently happening, it would have served the situation well to be mindful of how certain scenes might look and think about things contextually."

A fourth wrote: "Will and Kate: Just off to the colonies to shake hands with some caged children."

In this trip, Jamaica's Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, noted that he wishes to opt out Commonwealth to make Jamaica a republic.

"There are issues here, which as you know, are unresolved, but your presence gives us an opportunity for those issues to be placed in context, to be out front and center and to be addressed as best we can," he told William and Kate during their meeting. "But Jamaica is, as you would see, is a country that is proud of its history and very proud of what we have achieved. And we're moving on and we intend to… fulfill our true ambitions and destiny to become an independent, developed and prosperous country."