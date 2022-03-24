Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry biographer for mocking Prince William Jamaica photos

Piers Morgan is supporting Prince William and Kate Middleton amid frosty Jamaica visit.

The former GMB host called out Omid Scobie over his remarks at 'tonedeaf' photos of the royal couple in the nation.

Scobie, who is the co-author of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s biography Finding Freedom, talked about the 'awkward' royal encounter with locals amid deep-rooted slavery practices in Britain history.

Scobie wrote on Twitter, where he has 79.9k followers: “I do wonder what the hell palace organisers were thinking with some of yesterday's photo moments.

“The planning and recon that goes into every step of these engagements is next level, so how did no one think to avoid certain imagery?

Quoting this tweet, Piers responded: “Pipe down you nasty little race-baiter.”

Piers' tweet was met by mixed reactions online. “Havn't you seen the images Piers?" asked one.

“I can understand why this photo causes concern," added another.

“The more distant pics provide a better context and are less "us and them" adds a third.

Others supported Piers: “If Meghan was shaking hands with kids behind metal fences you would have had something to say.”

“Well said Piers," approved another.

The 56-year-old former Good Morning Britain earlier launched attacks on younger Prince Harry over his complaint regarding press coverage.

Morgan has remarked that the "little twerp" needs to remember "there's a war raging" when he is "bleating" about his problems.

Piers quipped in view of his 7.9 million Twitter followers: "Is the little twerp ever not hurt and distressed?

"Imagine bleating like this when there’s a war raging?" he wrote.