Scott Disick ‘welcomes Pete Davidson to the family,’ sources reveal

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s whirlwind romance left fans stunned.

While the SKIMS founder, 41, is all set to welcome her beau into the family, her sister Kourtney Kardashian is ready to tie the knot with her new partner Travis Barker.

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s ex Scott Disick, who don’t have any close friendship with the Blink-182 star, has reportedly developed strong bond with the Saturday Night Live star.

A source close to Disick, who shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Kourtney - revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has formed a strong bond with Kim's new boyfriend and officially "welcomed Pete into the family."

"They have become good friends," the source added. "They both have the best sense of humor and it's always fun when they are together."

The source further noted that Davidson and Disick have hung out "several times" together—even "without Kim or any of the sisters" present—and have struck up a fast friendship.

Scott and Pete's friendship first made headlines after a video seemingly taken by Pete was uploaded onto Scott's Instagram Story with the caption, 'Boyz night was wild.'



