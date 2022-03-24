Prince William apologises to Jamaicans over 'painful Britain slavery history

Prince William is ashamed of slavery practices in the history of Britain as Jamaica decides to quit Commonwealth.

During his speech at the official dinner at King's House, the residence of the Governor-General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen, William apologised to the nation over for letting them down.

"I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened," he said in a landmark speech in Jamaica on Wednesday evening that acknowledged his country's role in the trafficking of people to the Caribbean and the United States.

"While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude," he continued. "The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit."

He talked about father Prince Charles opinions on "appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history," in a speech he made in Barbados last year at the country's transition ceremony, which saw Barbados remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state and swear in its first president.

"It is no secret that the Queen has a deep affection for Jamaica, forged on her very first visit here with my grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh, in 1953," he said. "And, likewise, I have been touched to hear today from Jamaicans, young and old, about their affection for The Queen."

"She may be my actual grandmother, but everyone counts her as their grandmother, too," he said. "And I'm ok with that!"

"Already in our short time here, Catherine and I are delighted to have felt what Bob Marley described so many years ago – the spirit of 'one love' that Jamaica has given to the world and which makes this country so special," he added.

Earlier, Jamaica's Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, noted that he wishes to opt out Commonwealth to make Jamaica a republic.

"There are issues here, which as you know, are unresolved, but your presence gives us an opportunity for those issues to be placed in context, to be out front and center and to be addressed as best we can," he told William and Kate during their meeting. "But Jamaica is, as you would see, is a country that is proud of its history and very proud of what we have achieved. And we're moving on and we intend to… fulfill our true ambitions and destiny to become an independent, developed and prosperous country."